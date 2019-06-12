Armenia National Security Council Secretary conveys telegram to Russian counterpart

Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan conveyed today a congratulatory telegram to Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, reports the Office of the Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia.
The telegram particularly reads as follows:
“Dear Nikolai Patrushev,
Accept my heartfelt congratulatory remarks on the occasion of Russia Day, the national holiday of the Russian Federation.
This day has truly become a pan-national holiday for citizens of Russia and symbolizes pan-national unity, development and the strengthening of a new Russia, that is, a modern Russian state, the role of which is irreversibly growing in the world.
The Republic of Armenia attaches special importance to the growth of comprehensive ties with the Russian Federation and future strengthening of mutually beneficial relations in all sectors.
I am certain that through our joint efforts and interesting cooperation, the Armenian-Russian strategic and allied partnership in the security sector will continue to expand and deepen successfully, helping ensure the vital interests of our countries and nations in the modern world.
Dear Nikolai Patrushev, taking the opportunity, I would like to wish you good health, ongoing success and more achievements in your career as a state official and peace and welfare to all citizens of Russia.”