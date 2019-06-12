Armenia minister: Inclusive education system to be introduced in Yerevan, 2 more provinces in September

Armenia’s capital, as well as the Shirak and Aragatsotn Provinces will make the transition to an inclusive education system starting in September of this year. This is what Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan said during a discussion on the performance of the 2018 State Budget held as part of the joint session of the Standing Committees on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Governance, Agriculture and Nature Protection and Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly today.
According to the minister, all schools in Armenia’s provinces are gradually making the transition to the inclusive education system. “Last year, the schools of Armavir Province made the transition to this system,” Harutyunyan recalled.