Boris Johnson launches his bid for UK PM’s elections

Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson launched his election campaign for the post of leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister, CNN reported.
Speaking on Wednesday, the politician promised to withdraw from EU on October 31.
"Delay means defeat, delay means Corbyn," he said, saying the UK must leave the EU on 31 October. "If we now block it ... we will reap the whirlwind, and we will face mortal retribution from the electorate. Let’s come together and get this thing done," he says to colleagues in the House of Commons -- including those in the Labour Party that he attacked as Marxists a few minutes ago.”