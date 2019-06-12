Georgia, Azerbaijan sign plan for defense cooperation

Ministers of Defense of Georgia and Azerbaijan Levan Izoria and Zakir Hasanov met today in the Azerbaijani city of Gabala.
Izoria and Hasanov discussed bilateral relations in the defense sector and voiced hope for further deepening of cooperation in the future.
Izoria expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart for supporting Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and noted the active positive dynamics of defense cooperation in both bilateral and trilateral formats.
The defense ministers also signed a plan for cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of Georgia and Azerbaijan.