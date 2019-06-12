News
Thursday
June 13
News
Kocharyan's attorney: Armenia PM hadn't referred to Kocharyan
Kocharyan's attorney: Armenia PM hadn't referred to Kocharyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


We’re satisfied with the statement that Nikol Pashinyan hadn’t referred to Robert Kocharyan. This is what Kocharyan’s attorney Hayk Alumyan (in the case of Kocharyan vs Pashinyan) told journalists today.

Gevorg Gyozalyan, attorney of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, insisted that Pashinyan’s statement wasn’t addressed to anyone in particular. “You will recall that, in that period, scholars were making comments that heads of states have absolute immunity. My client made a statement regarding those comments, stated and brought up examples and asked a rhetorical question, but didn’t refer to Kocharyan,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
