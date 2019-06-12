News
Armenia celebrates Russia Day
Armenia celebrates Russia Day
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Yerevan’s Dvin Hotel hosted today a festive event dedicated to Russia Day, reports Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The festive event gathered employees of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia  and the representatives of embassies accredited to Armenia, military attaches, public and political figures, Members of Parliament, ministers and their deputies, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, veterans of the Great Patriotic War, representatives of non-commercial organizations, media outlets, etc.

In his speech at the event, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin recalled that Russia Day is a day to remember the endeavors of our fathers and forefathers and serves as an opportunity to think about the present and future.

He also declared that today, Russia is a key player in the international arena and that it will be impossible to solve numerous global issues and overcome the new challenges and international security threats without Russia.

“Our country is ready for constructive dialogue and for the enhancement of contacts in international relations on the basis of the principles of equal rights and mutual understanding. The friendly and allied partnership with Armenia has a special place among the partnerships that are part of Russia’s foreign policy. Russia and Armenia are connected not only in terms of their geographical position, but also in terms of historic ties, and one of those links is the participation of Armenians in the Great Patriotic War in which both Russians and Armenians represented the Soviet Union and fought against the threats against humanity,” the Ambassador noted.

Kopirkin also said he is glad to see that the Russian-Armenian relations are growing today not only in the bilateral format, but also in the multilateral format, that is, within the scope of the Eurasian Economic Union.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
