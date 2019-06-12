NGO president files application to Armenia Police regarding PM's statements

President of the Healthy Community NGO Marina Khachatryan has filed an application to the Police of the Republic of Armenia in regard to the statements by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
This is stated in the press release of the news service of the NGO which reads as follows:
“Today President of Healthy Community NGO Marina Khachatryan filed an application to the Arabkir police station of the Police of the Republic of Armenia stating that citizen of the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has publicly made calls for violence, particularly regarding people dressed in black and to lay people on the asphalt and push them up against walls.
Marina Khachatryan, being Nikol Pashinyan’s ideological and political opponent and taking into consideration the arrest of yet another political opponent of Nikol Pashinyan, views the public threat of Nikol Pashinyan as a real threat and a threat against her as well.
We fully hope the Police of the Republic of Armenia act exclusively within the scope of the law. As for citizen of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, by showing responsibility, will give an explanation about his statements and rule out calls for violence in the future.”