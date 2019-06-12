Trump says 2,000 American troops could be sent from Germany to Poland

The United States consider possibility of sending 2,000 American troops from Germany to Poland, Donald Trump said during his meeting with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda.
American troops are deployed in Poland within the 2016 agreement with NATO. Trump said over 50,000 American troops are deployed in Germany, and 2,000 of them could be sent to Poland. He added that Poland is going to be spending a lot of money on a military facility for the troops, Reuters reported.
Trump said he is hopeful that Russia will treat Poland with respect, as Poland, unfortunately, gets hurt too often
“I hope that Russia and Poland and Germany are going to get along,” the U.S. president added.