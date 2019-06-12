Rouhani: Japan is interested in buying oil from Iran

The ongoing tensions have roots in the American economic war against the Iranian nation, and if this war is stopped, we will witness positive developments in the region and in the world, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani said during a joint briefing with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.
“We welcome the fact that government of Japan and the prime minister are determined to expand political, economic, and regional and international relations,” Rouhani said.
The president stated that in both private meeting with Japanese prime minister and the meeting attended by the two countries’ delegations the two sides discussed “the issues of bilateral relations including the Japan’s investment Iran’s Chabahar and Makran coastlines”, Mehr reported.
“The fact that Japan is interested in buying oil from Iran and in resolving financial issues and scientific and cultural relations is a point that can guarantee the development of bilateral relations,” he added.
Rouhani also said that he had urged the prime minister to start cooperation between Iran and Japan on peaceful nuclear technology.