Newspaper: Armenia person not agreed by protocol attends Pashinyan-Putin meeting

YEREVAN. – The eadaily.com Russian newspaper had written that a person who has not been agreed by the protocol, Business Armenia foundation executive director David Papazian—the son of ex-FM Vahan Papazian—, was present at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin, during Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Russia, Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported.
“We tried to find out from the PM’s spokesperson, Vladimir Karapetyan, what this is about. ‘David Papazian had come with us to Saint Petersburg where he signed an agreement with his Russian colleague, Russian Direct Investment Fund director Kirill Dmitriev, within the framework of the economic forum, [and] then he returned to Armenia on the same day.’
“At any rate, he was present at the meeting with Putin. ‘Yes. He, as part of the Armenian delegation, Kirill Dmitriev, as part of the Russian delegation, were participating in that meeting.’
“eadaily.com had also written that during the meeting, there was talk also about [Armenia’s] CESJO [Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders] former head [and ex-MP] Mihran Poghosyan, who is arrested in Russia.
‘“A promising and important agreement has been signed for Armenia within the framework of the [economic] forum, for which we are very happy (…),’ the spokesperson said,” Hraparak wrote.