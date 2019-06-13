News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 13
USD
478.54
EUR
540.27
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.54
EUR
540.27
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia person not agreed by protocol attends Pashinyan-Putin meeting
Newspaper: Armenia person not agreed by protocol attends Pashinyan-Putin meeting
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The eadaily.com Russian newspaper had written that a person who has not been agreed by the protocol, Business Armenia foundation executive director David Papazian—the son of ex-FM Vahan Papazian—, was present at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin, during Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Russia, Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported.

“We tried to find out from the PM’s spokesperson, Vladimir Karapetyan, what this is about. ‘David Papazian had come with us to Saint Petersburg where he signed an agreement with his Russian colleague, Russian Direct Investment Fund director Kirill Dmitriev, within the framework of the economic forum, [and] then he returned to Armenia on the same day.’

“At any rate, he was present at the meeting with Putin. ‘Yes. He, as part of the Armenian delegation, Kirill Dmitriev, as part of the Russian delegation, were participating in that meeting.’

“eadaily.com had also written that during the meeting, there was talk also about [Armenia’s] CESJO [Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders] former head [and ex-MP] Mihran Poghosyan, who is arrested in Russia.

‘“A promising and important agreement has been signed for Armenia within the framework of the [economic] forum, for which we are very happy (…),’ the spokesperson said,” Hraparak wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia celebrates Russia Day
In his speech at the event, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin...
 Meeting with Russia deputy finance minister held in Yerevan
The Russian deputy finance minister presented the structure of the budgetary system in...
 Armenia President visits Russian Embassy on occasion of Russia Day
On the occasion, President Sarkissian congratulated Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan sends congratulatory messages to Russia’s Putin, Medvedev
On the Russian national holiday: Russia Day…
 Newspaper: Investors to Armenia switch to “reverse gear”
They do not want to jeopardize their capital and possessions in Russia…
 Russia Ambassador to Armenia: Maria Zakharova's comment wrongly interpreted
On June 7, Zakharova posted the following comment after hearing the words of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos