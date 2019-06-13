Armenia MOD spokesperson sees no immediate threat of war

YEREVAN. – Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, on Thursday told reporters that he does not see any immediate threat of war.
Asked whether the escalation of tension and Azerbaijan’s constant military exercises could trigger military actions, Hovhannisyan noted: “Nothing can be ruled out, but I don’t see [any] prerequisites either.”
The Armenian MOD spokesperson added that he has no specific information on such conjectures in the near future.
As for the provocations by the adversary, Artsrun Hovhannisyan assured that such actions do not go unanswered.