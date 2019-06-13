Karabakh President's Security Advisor on situation on border, developments

Armenian News-NEWS.am talked about the situation on the border, the possible developments and Azerbaijan’s provocative actions in an interview with Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) for Security Affairs Tigran Abrahamyan.

Armenian News-NEWS.am: Yesterday the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh declared that there are more drones and instructional military aviation flights noticed along the entire length of the frontline and that there are often violations of the prescribed flight zone. How is the situation on the border now?

Tigran Abrahamyan: To assess the situation in general, several factors need to be taken into consideration. Firstly, even if military planes and drones cross the border, but fly in sectors near the frontline, this already contains great risks and promotes the escalation of tension.

Secondly, it is important to understand what processes are unfolding on the frontline alongside that. Azerbaijan has started applying types of arms such as mortars and arms of large diameters. There is no danger in terms of quantity. We simply recorded the fact that the situation has changed, and it is a negative change.

Armenian News-NEWS.am: What actions are the Armenian parties taking?

Tigran Abrahamyan: In this stage, our actions are aimed at preventing Azerbaijan’s possible activity on the frontline.

Armenian News-NEWS.am: Azerbaijan is violating the prescribed flight zone again, but it seems as though the international community, namely the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, isn’t giving an adequate evaluation.

Tigran Abrahamyan: Even if the Co-Chairs don’t give a public evaluation, but work through diplomatic channels and prevent future complications, the results will be positive.

Armenian News-NEWS.am: In your opinion, how likely is the escalation of the situation on the border?

Tigran Abrahamyan: It depends on a lot of factors, and the adversary’s active efforts on the border is one of them. A lot depends on the work of diplomats and the steps and solutions.

The domestic political situation in Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan is also a factor that can impact the situation in the future, not to mention the negative processes in the region.