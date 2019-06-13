Armenia parliament to hold special session on June 28

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia will convene a special session on June 28. The government adopted such a decision at its Cabinet meeting on Thursday.
At the June 28 sitting, the parliament will debate on several bills, including on ratifying the agreement on cooperation between Armenia and the United States on assisting the implementation of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act; and on making an amendment and an addendum to the law on the representative of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights.