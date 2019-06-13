News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 13
USD
478.54
EUR
540.27
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.54
EUR
540.27
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Armenia parliament to hold special session on June 28
Armenia parliament to hold special session on June 28
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia will convene a special session on June 28. The government adopted such a decision at its Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

At the June 28 sitting, the parliament will debate on several bills, including on ratifying the agreement on cooperation between Armenia and the United States on assisting the implementation of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act; and on making an amendment and an addendum to the law on the representative of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos