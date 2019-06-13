News
Putin: CIS information space should be open
Putin: CIS information space should be open
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The CIS information space should be open, with minimum restrictions for security purposes, and the less information sources are politicized, the better. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in an interview with Mir television.

“First, it must be open, that space; there should be minimum restrictions here,” Putin said. “And if they exist, it should be exclusively linked solely to some generally recognized elements of security and ethics, etc.”

In his words, the CIS information space should be open so that information sources are protected and they work effectively.

Armenia also is a member in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
