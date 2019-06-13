News
Thursday
June 13
News
EU technical assistance support launched for Armenia road safety improvement project
EU technical assistance support launched for Armenia road safety improvement project
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Capital city Yerevan was the venue Thursday for the launch of the European Union (EU) technical assistance support to the Armenia road safety improvement project, the “Transport Project Implementation Organization” SNCO informed.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided Armenia with a €5.15m grant for the carrying out of this undertaking.

The inaugural meeting for this launch brought together representatives from the EIB as well as from the “Transport Project Implementation Organization” SNCO, Urban Development Committee, and Traffic Police of Armenia.

The respective work to be implemented within the framework of this grant is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
This text available in   Հայերեն
