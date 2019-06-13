Conference devoted to teaching of foreign languages held in Yerevan

A conference devoted to the teaching of foreign languages was held today as part of the Belt and Road Initiative in Yerevan.
The conference was organized by the Confucius Institute in Armenia, Yerevan Brusov State University of Languages and Social Sciences and the Dalian University of Foreign Languages in China.
Greeting the participants of the event attended by high-ranking Chinese and Armenian officials, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Grisha Tamrazyan stated that the People’s Republic of China was one of the first countries to recognize Armenia’s independence in 1991, and this contributed to the intensive enhancement of Chinese-Armenian relations. He added that evidence of this was the opening of the Confucius Institute in Armenia on February 26, 2009.
The participants of the conference analyzed the advancement of the Confucius Institute, indicated the problems with the teaching of Chinese and Chinese culture and noted the contribution of the teaching of Chinese to the enhancement of relations between China and Armenia.