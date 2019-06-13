Armenian, Swedish parliamentary speakers discuss reforms in Armenia's judiciary

The delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan visited yesterday the Riksdag of the Kingdom of Sweden, reports the news service of the National Assembly of Armenia. The delegation attended the plenary session of the Riksdag during which the Swedish deputies greeted Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan and the representatives of the Armenian parliament.
The reforms underway in Armenia’s judiciary and in the spheres of human rights protection and democratization were discussed during the working lunch with Deputy Speaker of the Riksdag Lotta Johnsson Fornarve.
The same day, Ararat Mirzoyan and Andreas Norlén had a meeting in the conference hall of the Speaker of the Riksdag. Mirzoyan and the members of the delegation answered their Swedish counterparts’ several questions regarding the revolution that took place in Armenia, the current developments in the country’s domestic and foreign policies and the reforms underway in the judiciary. Sweden’s support to consolidation of the achievements that Armenia has made in terms of democracy were also discussed during the meeting.
Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed the invitation to Speaker Andreas Norlén, the deputy speakers and the heads of all the political factions to visit Armenia in the near future, adding that the visit will provide the opportunity to further deepen the Armenian-Swedish parliamentary cooperation.
At the end of the day, an official dinner was served in Villa Bonier in honor of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia and the members of the delegation.