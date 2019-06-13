Armenia Parliament majority member proposes to criminalize publicly insulting of authorities’ representative

YEREVAN. – Armen Khachatryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly of Armenia, has prepared a law initiative to criminalize the actions toward obstructing the authorities’ representative from carrying out his official duties, as well as the publicly insulting of the authorities’ representative—in connection with carrying out his official duties.
The bill provides for legal safeguards for all representatives of the powers that be.
The argument for this proposed law says that insulting the authorities’ representative is directed not only and not so much against his honor and dignity, as much as against the public relations that are aimed at ensuring a procedure of governance.