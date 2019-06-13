News
Karabakh President receives Baroness Caroline Cox of UK
Karabakh President receives Baroness Caroline Cox of UK
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday received Baroness Caroline Cox of the UK, and the individuals accompanying her.

The avenues for the settlement of the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict, Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as regional processes were discussed during the meeting, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sahakyan lauded Baroness Cox’s assistance to Artsakh, and he considered it an exemplary demonstration of impartial friendship and sincere humanity.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
