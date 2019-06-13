News
Karabakh MOD on Azerbaijan's statement
Karabakh MOD on Azerbaijan's statement
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan’s statement on the attempt to destroy an Azerbaijani combat plane doesn’t correspond to reality. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Senor Hasratyan said as he commented on Azerbaijan’s statement at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The statement doesn’t correspond to reality and is the result of the heated imagination of the Azerbaijanis,” Senor Hasratyan declared.

Yesterday the Ministry of Defense of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic issued a statement on Azerbaijan’s attempt to make a provocation, and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia also commented on Azerbaijan’s conduct.
