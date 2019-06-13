Karabakh MOD on Azerbaijan's statement

Azerbaijan’s statement on the attempt to destroy an Azerbaijani combat plane doesn’t correspond to reality. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Senor Hasratyan said as he commented on Azerbaijan’s statement at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“The statement doesn’t correspond to reality and is the result of the heated imagination of the Azerbaijanis,” Senor Hasratyan declared.
Yesterday the Ministry of Defense of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic issued a statement on Azerbaijan’s attempt to make a provocation, and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia also commented on Azerbaijan’s conduct.