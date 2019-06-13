Armenia PM on reasons behind ex-justice minister's resignation

In an interview with Shantnews, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the reasons behind the resignation of former Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan.
“Problems and the environment are changing to a certain extent. You all saw the environment created in regard to the judiciary, and the change of the environment leads to changes of the personnel,” the Prime Minister said.
What were the problems that Artak Zeynalyan couldn’t solve? In response, Pashinyan said the following: “There are notions about working style, perceptions, toolkit and the intensity of application of the tools and practice, and we came to the conclusion on resignation after assessing the notions and practice.”