Karabakh Parliament to convene special session

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan signed today a decision on convening a special session of the National Assembly on June 14 at 11:00 with an agenda prescribed by the initiator, pursuant to Article 114 of the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh and Article 37 of the Law of the Republic of Artsakh “Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly”.
As reported the Department of Media and Public Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, the initiative of convening a special session was undertaken by the President of the Republic with the following agenda:
1. the draft Law of the Republic of Artsakh “On the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Artsakh”, with a package of accompanying draft laws;
2. the draft Law of the Republic of Artsakh “On referenda”;
3. the draft Law of the Republic of Artsakh “On making amendments and a supplement to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic ‘On taxes’”, with the package of accompanying draft laws;
4. the draft Law of the Republic of Artsakh “On accumulative pensions”, with the package of accompanying draft law.