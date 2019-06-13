Armenian FM: We are much focused on substance of talks with EU

Armenia does pays attention to form but is very much focused on substance of talks with the EU, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in Brussels.

His comment came in response to reporter’s questions on whether Armenian PM considered leading the Armenian delegation to the Armenia-EU Partnership Council.

“We had a very dynamic year of exchanges and discussion at all levels with the direct engagement of the Prime Minister and the visits, and we are not going to stop,” Mnatsakanyan said.

He recalled that there were several visits of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to Brussels over the year.

Mnatsakanyan added that Armenian PM knows all senior EU officials very well personally.

“This is about the form. And the substance is the way we organized our work in terms of implementation of CEPA, and for that we have a very coordinative mechanism which is chaired by the Vice Prime Minister, which includes all government agencies and ministries,” he added.