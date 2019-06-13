Ankara hopes Pentagon abandons current attitude toward Turkey

US to continue assessing situation in Gulf of Oman

Trump: US, Iran not ready for deal

Another member of Armenia Supreme Judicial Council to resign

Armenia PM on Karabakh President's direct influence on trial over Kocharyan case

Armenia PM: Elections in Armenian cities need to be held through proportional voting system

US Congresswoman Jackie Speier calls on government to allocate $40 million to Armenia

Armenia soldier killed today was going to be demobilized in 20 days

CIS Defense Ministers' Council Field Training Committee holds session in Yerevan

Karabakh MOD on Azerbaijan's statement

Iran President: Termination of US sanctions on Iran to change situation

Karabakh army soldier killed by shot fired by Azerbaijan

Deputy of My Step faction recalls bill to supplement Criminal Code of Armenia

Valence mayor: French courts' rulings won't impact Valence-Stepanakert friendship

Turkish FM criticizes letter of Acting Pentagon head on S-400s, F-35s situation

News.am daily digest: 13.06.2019

Baroness Cox: I'm certain that Artsakh (Karabakh) will be internationally recognized someday

Kremlin: Putin and Trump will have opportunity to talk briefly

Lawyer Vahe Grigoryan insists that Armenia President is illegitimate

Armenia President signs law on support to persons affected during March 1-2, 2008 events

Karabakh MFA: Declarations of Friendship between 4 French cities and Karabakh annulled

Karabakh President receives delegation of Yerevan Municipality

Armenia PM on reasons behind ex-justice minister's resignation

Karabakh Parliament to convene special session

Armenian FM: We are much focused on substance of talks with EU

Nice try, but I would never compare Armenian government with previous one, Mogherini tells reporter

UK Internal Ministry signs decree on Assange extradition

Karabakh President receives Baroness Caroline Cox of UK

Armenia FM, Mogherini agree to continue promoting mobility of citizens via visa-facilitation

Armenia Parliament majority member proposes to criminalize publicly insulting of authorities’ representative

Another member of Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia resigns

Karabakh President's Security Advisor on situation on border, developments

Armenia Constitutional Court judge candidate can't participate in March 1 case examination

Russia ambassador meets with Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

Armenia's Pashinyan demands AMD 650,000 from Robert Kocharyan for court costs

Putin: CIS information space should be open

Armenia judge, attorney don't accept charges filed against them

Armenia deputy justice minister: No need for constitutional amendments to introduce vetting

Armenia President meets with Public Council President

Conference devoted to teaching of foreign languages held in Yerevan

Armenia communists ask Putin to take immediate part in Karabakh conflict negotiation process

Armenian, Swedish parliamentary speakers discuss reforms in Armenia's judiciary

Armenia Ombudsman elected member of CoE Committee for the Prevention of Torture

EU foreign policy chief, Armenian FM meet in Brussels

Robert Kocharyan v. Nikol Pashinyan case preliminary court hearing underway

Rep. Pallone challenges barriers to U.S.-Artsakh travel and communication

EU technical assistance support launched for Armenia road safety improvement project

Brent crude oil prices rising

Armenia parliament to hold special session on June 28

Emergency Situations Ministry catches 5 snakes in Armenia

Armenia MOD: Modernization of armaments will continue

Teen injured in Shushi after falling from high-rise building

Erdogan: Russian S-400s to be delivered to Turkey in July

Armenia's Lake Sevan in top 5 best resorts for CIS member states

Armenia MOD spokesperson sees no immediate threat of war

Armenian defense minister: MOD will cooperate with committee to investigate April events

MOD: Armenian side oversees flights of Azerbaijani drones

Jagland to Armenia’s Pashinyan: CoE greatly appreciates your firm commitment to pursue judicial reform agenda

Prosperous Armenia Party leader tears Investigative Committee notification

Mexico president pledges to use profits from sale of presidential plane to curb illegal migration

Trump says he would “want to hear” foreign dirt on 2020 presidential election rivals

Newspaper: Armenia person not agreed by protocol attends Pashinyan-Putin meeting

IMF, ECB chiefs warn against consequences of trade war

Garo Paylan: Armenian woman stabbed in Istanbul wants to leave, I couldn't say no

Huawei postpones launch of new Matebook amid US sanctions

Rouhani: Japan is interested in buying oil from Iran

Trump says 2,000 American troops could be sent from Germany to Poland

Artsakh MFA: Restoration of Artsakh's territorial integrity still needs to be resolved

Armenia celebrates Russia Day

NGO president files application to Armenia Police regarding PM's statements

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office appeals decision favoring Vahagn Harutyunyan

Political consultations between MFAs of Armenia and UAE

Armenia chairs 26th session of MFA legal services heads committees of CIS countries

Kocharyan's attorney: Armenia PM hadn't referred to Kocharyan

Georgia, Azerbaijan sign plan for defense cooperation

Armenia President signs decree dismissing justice minister

News.am daily digest: 12.06.2019

Armenian Public Television Company Council President on public television today

Bright Armenia faction members meet with Constitutional Court judge candidate

US extends sanctions against Iran

Armenia PM's attorney insists that Pashinyan hadn't referred to Kocharyan

Boris Johnson launches his bid for UK PM’s elections

CIS Defense Ministers Council's field training committee to hold session in Armenia

Armenia President congratulates Philippines President on occasion of national holiday

Rouhani: US losing capacity for pressure on Iran

Armenia President hosts representatives of Republic Party

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Armenia minister: Inclusive education system to be introduced in Yerevan, 2 more provinces in September

Diplomat to Armenia minister: Tajikistan businessmen are interested in investing in IT

Ucom comes up with summer offers for its mobile customers

Armenia PM receives research group created by AUA, AGBU

Armenia PM hands Armenian passport over to René Rouquet

Robert Kocharyan v. Nikol Pashinyan case first court hearing kicks off

Armenia National Security Council Secretary conveys telegram to Russian counterpart

Third Armenia President, former Yerevan mayor refuse to answer questions

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan signs new laws

EU-Armenia Partnership Council to take stock of EU-Armenia relations

Armenia spends 39.3 billion drams on education in 2018

Major road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, pregnant woman dies in hospital (PHOTOS)

Deputy finance minister: Armenia has no alternatives to progressive taxation