Karabakh President receives delegation of Yerevan Municipality
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan received today the delegation of Yerevan Municipality led by Mayor Hayk Marutyan.

Issues related to cooperation between Yerevan and the capital and regions of the Republic of Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.

The head of state emphasized that various projects have been implemented in Artsakh with the direct participation of Yerevan Municipality and considered maintenance of the high level of partnership important and required.

Mayor of Stepanakert Suren Grigoryan, Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and other officials participated in the meeting.
