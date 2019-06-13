Armenia President signs law on support to persons affected during March 1-2, 2008 events

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a number of laws adopted by the National Assembly, reports the news service of the Staff of the President of Armenia.
In particular, the President has signed a law on support to persons affected during the events that took place in the city of Yerevan on March 1-2, 2008, as well as 15 other laws on military service and status of military servicemen, administrative offenses, the Penitentiary Code of Armenia, keeping of arrestees and detainees, identification cards, state duty, notice about implementation of activities, etc.