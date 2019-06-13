Lawyer Vahe Grigoryan insists that Armenia President is illegitimate

I criticized the election of Armen Sarkissian as the fourth President of Armenia. This is what lawyer Vahe Grigoryan, candidate for judge of the Constitutional Court nominated by the President of Armenia, attorney of the legal successors of persons affected during the events of March 1, 2008, told journalists today.

“Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and the parliament has a political opposition. I am a contender for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court. The Constitutional Court will discuss various issues, and there will obviously be issues on which my opinion will be the opinion of the minority. In other words, I won’t be able to express my personal opinion, but this doesn’t mean that I won’t accept the fact that the judicial act of the majority has entered into force,” he stated.

Vahe Grigoryan stressed the fact that the fourth President of Armenia should have been elected by the citizens, not the National Assembly. “I believe the fourth President should have been elected by the citizens since the Constitution of 2005 was in force at the time of the election.”

Vahe Grigoryan, who is nominated as candidate for judge of the Constitutional Court by President Armen Sarkissian, had declared that Armen Sarkissian is an illegitimate president.