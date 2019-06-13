News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 14
USD
478.54
EUR
540.27
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.54
EUR
540.27
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Lawyer Vahe Grigoryan insists that Armenia President is illegitimate
Lawyer Vahe Grigoryan insists that Armenia President is illegitimate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I criticized the election of Armen Sarkissian as the fourth President of Armenia. This is what lawyer Vahe Grigoryan, candidate for judge of the Constitutional Court nominated by the President of Armenia, attorney of the legal successors of persons affected during the events of March 1, 2008, told journalists today.

“Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and the parliament has a political opposition. I am a contender for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court. The Constitutional Court will discuss various issues, and there will obviously be issues on which my opinion will be the opinion of the minority. In other words, I won’t be able to express my personal opinion, but this doesn’t mean that I won’t accept the fact that the judicial act of the majority has entered into force,” he stated.

Vahe Grigoryan stressed the fact that the fourth President of Armenia should have been elected by the citizens, not the National Assembly. “I believe the fourth President should have been elected by the citizens since the Constitution of 2005 was in force at the time of the election.”

Vahe Grigoryan, who is nominated as candidate for judge of the Constitutional Court by President Armen Sarkissian, had declared that Armen Sarkissian is an illegitimate president.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Deputy of My Step faction recalls bill to supplement Criminal Code of Armenia
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Armen Khachatryan said...
 Armenia Parliament majority member proposes to criminalize publicly insulting of authorities’ representative
The bill provides for legal safeguards for all representatives of the powers that be…
 Armenia President meets with Public Council President
The interlocutors exchanged views on Armenia’s domestic and...
 PM: People, government stand with Armenia Army
Dear compatriots, the salary of our military personnel has tangibly increased with the taxes you have paid…
 Republican Party of Armenia member on PM, parliament, government
According to her, she has always felt very bad when people have compared the...
 Yerevan hosting roundtable devoted to vetting, transitional justice
Opening the event, former Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan stated that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos