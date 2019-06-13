Another member of Armenia Supreme Judicial Council to resign

I don’t find it appropriate to continue my job as a member of the Supreme Judicial Council in the situation that has been created. This is what member of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Sergey Meghryan wrote on his Facebook page.
He particularly said the following:
“I don’t find it appropriate to continue my job as a member of the Supreme Judicial Council in the situation that has been created and will officially resign tomorrow (I will state the reasons in the text of my resignation).
I wish the new members of the Supreme Judicial Council prolific and fruitful activities.”
Member of the Supreme Judicial Council Armen Khachatryan also resigned today.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that on May 24, President of the Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Khachatryan resigned, and two weeks later, acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council Gevorg Danielyan also resigned.