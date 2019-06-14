Newspaper: Investigative Committee decides to detain Prosperous Armenia Party leader

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee (IC) had summoned Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman and tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan—who also heads the “Prosperous Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly (NA)—for an interview in connection with the case on setting on fire the home entrance and the car of the head of an election headquarters of the ruling My Step Alliance’s candidate, ahead of the mayoral elections in Abovyan city, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.
“[But] Tsarukyan did not come in for questioning. ‘The Investigative Committee received a statement in writing from an officer of Abovyan police department that Tsarukyan has received the notification by hand, and has torn [it],’ the IC spokesperson said.
“Those at the PAP say they know whose doing the ‘fire operation’ is, they know that the law enforcement is also aware of it, and, before Tsarukyan, they should have invited the real suspects [for questioning]. However, the IC has decided to detain the PAP leader if, of course, he does not voluntarily come in until tomorrow [Saturday] evening . They have invited him [for an interview] in the status of a witness, and, according to the IC, there is no need to strip [him] of the parliamentary immunity by the NA,” Hraparak wrote.