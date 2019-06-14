News
Friday
June 14
News
Friday
June 14
Huawei to launch Hongmeng operating system
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Andrew Williamson, vice president of public relations at Chinese company Huawei, told Reuters that the company is in the process of potentially launching the Hongmeng operating system, which will replace the American Android operating system. 

According to him, the new operating system will be installed on over a million devices in China.

The data of the UN World Intellectual Property Organization indicate that the Chinese technology giant has already applied the Hongmeng trademark in a number of countries.

As reported earlier, the United States will no longer supply Huawei phones with Android operating system.

 

