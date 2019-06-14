Armenia Minister of High-Tech Industry discusses cooperation with Tajik ambassador

There is great potential for cooperation between Armenia and Tajikistan, Tajik Ambassador Imomuddin Mirzoevich Sattorov said a meeting with the Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan on Friday, Armenian Ministry of High-Tech Industry’s press service reported.

Arshakyan presented the priorities of the Government’s activities. He also elaborated the framework and activities of the newly formed Ministry of High-Tech Industry. Sattorov, in his turn, noted that there is a great potential for cooperation between the two countries and the desire to use it purposefully.

According to him, Tajik side is interested in developments in the field of technology in Armenia, and there is a desire to get acquainted with the experience of Armenian specialists carried out by the programs.

Arshakyan elaborated the programs implemented in the field of education, in particular, the work of engineering laboratories "Tumo", “Armat".