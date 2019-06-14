Mexico envoy: We are interested in deepening economic cooperation with Armenia

YEREVAN. – The Economy Minister of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, received Mexican Ambassador Norma Bertha Pensado Moreno.

“We [Mexico] are interested in deepening cooperation with Armenia in the domain of economy, since there is a great potential that can be tapped,” the diplomat noted, in particular, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In the Mexican envoy’s words, they are interested in Armenia’s potentials conditioned by its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union—which also comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Sharing the view that one of the complications of Armenia-Mexico economic cooperation is the long geographical distance between the two countries, in this context, the sides stressed the importance of cooperation in the IT sector.

The Armenian Minister of Economy and the Mexican Ambassador also touched upon tourism as a promising domain in the development of cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Moreno informed that from now on, the Honorary Consul of Mexico will also work in Armenia, targeting economic cooperation matters as well.