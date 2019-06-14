Turkish MFA: We condemn attack on two oil tankers in Oman Strait

Ankara condemns the attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Hyrriyet Daily reported.

"We are concerned that commercial ships in the Gulf region have been targeted for second time in the last one month. We attach importance to the maintenance of the safety of navigation in the Gulf region, which has a strategic location in terms of international maritime transport,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement

Iranian and Arab media reported on Thursday that Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman. According to some information, there was a torpedo attack, as a result of which explosions and fire occurred on ships, there is no official confirmation. The crew members of Front Altair were evacuated to Iran. Sailors from the Kokuka Courageous tanker, hired by the Japanese shipping company, are on board the US Navy missile destroyer Bainbridge. According to the owner of one of the tankers, there were 11 Russians aboard Front Altair, none of them was damaged. The US accused Iran of what happened.