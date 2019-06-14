Putin grants Russia citizenship to 13 Armenia nationals

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to thirteen Armenian nationals, Interfax reported.
By the same decree, several citizens of Tajikistan, Moldova, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Italy, France, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Vietnam, Georgia, Turkmenistan, and one person born in former Yugoslavia were also granted Russian citizenship.
American poet, playwright and trial lawyer Julian Henry Lowenfeld, who is known for his translations of Alexander Pushkin’s poetry into English, was granted Russian citizenship, too.