News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 14
USD
478.4
EUR
539.06
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.4
EUR
539.06
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Putin grants Russia citizenship to 13 Armenia nationals
Putin grants Russia citizenship to 13 Armenia nationals
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to thirteen Armenian nationals, Interfax reported.

By the same decree, several citizens of Tajikistan, Moldova, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Italy, France, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Vietnam, Georgia, Turkmenistan, and one person born in former Yugoslavia were also granted Russian citizenship.

American poet, playwright and trial lawyer Julian Henry Lowenfeld, who is known for his translations of Alexander Pushkin’s poetry into English, was granted Russian citizenship, too.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos