First trial over Manvel Grigoryan vs Silva Hambardzumyan case begins

The first trial over the case of Manvel Grigoryan vs Silva Hambardzumyan began today under the chairmanship of Judge Naira Avetisyan at Yerevan court in Ajapnyak district.
Manvel Grigoryan demands that Silva Hambardzumyan compensate the damage caused to his honor and dignity. The statement of claim was filed to the court on January 29 and is based on one of the statements that Silva Hambardzumyan had addressed to Grigoryan last year.
In an interview published in the press, Hambardzumyan had declared that “Manvel has raped children”, noting that she has facts to prove it.
Manvel Grigoryan is currently under custody. On June 6, he was transferred to a civic hospital after his condition sharply worsened.