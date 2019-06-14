Ireland official hopes her country will ratify Armenia-EU agreement by year’s end

An event devoted to the tenth anniversary of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) initiative of the European Union (EU) was held recently in Dublin, Ireland. Aram Araratyan, a diplomat at the Embassy of Armenia to the United Kingdom, also attended this event.

Helen McEntee, the Irish Minister of State for European Affairs, addressed the event. She stressed that over the past ten years, the EaP initiative has achieved numerous successes. Among the visible such successes, the Irish official noted, in particular, the signing of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and she expressed the hope that Ireland will ratify this document by the end of the year.

In his address at this event and during the subsequent discussion, Araratyan stressed that the EaP has played a great part in the deepening and expanding of Armenia-EU relations, and contributed to the sustainable development of his country.

Noting that the partnership with the EU is a key direction of Armenia’s foreign policy, the Armenian embassy representative added that this partnership is based on shared values.

Also, the representative of Armenia highlighted the need for interactions between people and, in this context, the need for entry visas in terms of movement.