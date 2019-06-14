Son of murder convict addresses Armenia PM

The son of Arman Arakelyan, who is sentenced to 18 years for killing an Azerbaijani in the Russian Federation, has addressed Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with the request to provide a solution to the issue of his father’s transfer.
“I am addressing you with the request to provide a solution to the issue of my father’s transfer. He has many health problems and can’t receive treatment at the detention facility in the Russian Federation,” the son noted.
Arakelyan was sentenced to 18 years for killing an Azerbaijani and has been serving his time in a prison in Murmansk for the past 4 years already.