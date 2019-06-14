Rouhani: US becomes serious threat to global stability

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said Washington had become a serious threat to the stability of the region and peace, Business Standard reported.
"The US government over the last two years, violating all the international structures and rules and using its economic, financial and military resources, has taken an aggressive approach and presents a serious risk to stability in the region and the world," Rouhani said.
Two oil tankers have been evacuated in the Gulf of Oman following reported attacks on the vessels, prompting international alarm and sending oil prices spiralling upwards.
The US accused Iran of being behind attacks in the Persian Gulf on Thursday. However, Tehran denied responsibility.