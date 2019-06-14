News
No self-recusal from Armenia judge examining Robert Kocharyan, other ex-officials case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

A while ago, Judge Armen Danielyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal examining the appeals of the Prosecutor General’s Office and attorneys of the legal successors of victims in the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials returned from the consultation room and rendered a decision to reject the motion for his self-recusal. Thus, the trial continues.

The attorneys of Robert Kocharyan, Seyran Ohanyan and Yuri Khachaturov had filed a motion for self-recusal to the court, questioning the judge’s partiality.

The attorneys are suspicious of the reason why the appeals against the decision on releasing Kocharyan and suspending the proceedings of the case of Kocharyan and other ex-officials and forwarding the case to the Constitutional Court was inscribed to this judge in particular.

The Prosecutor General’s Office appealed the May 18 decision of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction on changing the preventive measure selected for second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and the May 20 decision of the same court to suspend the proceedings of the criminal case and forward the case to the Constitutional Court.
