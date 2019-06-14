Armenia Supreme Judicial Council session to not be held

The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia won’t hold the session it had convened for today. This is stated in the statement issued by the Press and Public Relations Service of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The statement particularly reads as follows:

“Publication of the decision following examination of the case over the issue of subjecting judges of the Civil and Administrative Chamber of the Court of Cassation of the Republic of Armenia to disciplinary liability was designated for June 14, 2019 at 16:00.

Taking into consideration the fact that, pursuant to part 2 of Article 92 of the Constitutional Law “Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia”, the session of the Supreme Judicial Court shall have quorum in case of the presence of at least two thirds of the total number of members in case of acting as a court and, taking into consideration the fact that, at this moment, there is no quorum for the session due to lack of the number of members of the Supreme Judicial Council, the session convened by the Supreme Judicial Council will not be held today.”