Armenia deputy PM holds discussion on construction projects in Yerevan
Armenia deputy PM holds discussion on construction projects in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan held today a discussion on the large urban development and construction projects in Yerevan. The draft proposals for construction were touched upon and several new urban development projects were considered during the meeting.

The representatives of the stakeholder bodies expressed their views on various aspects of the projects and engaged in a discussion on the development of agreed solutions to bring the construction works into compliance with the requirements in terms of architecture, history and culture.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
