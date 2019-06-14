Prosperous Armenia Party leader: They offended me and sent me notice

YEREVAN. – The mistake is that they offended me and sent me a notice. Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman and tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, who also heads the “Prosperous Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly, on Friday told this to reporters, commenting on his tearing the notice he had received from the Investigative Committee.
“Let them send [the notice] to whom it’s for, and fulfill their duty, and solve the case,” he said. “We have said our view that if it’s not solved, then our view is confirmed that it’s a made-up, concocted case.”
To the remark that, according to the law, he may be detained if he does not go to the Investigative Committee for an interview, Tsarukyan replied: “I know my rights and anyone’s rights well. Let people professionally engage in their work.”
Gagik Tsarukyan has been summoned by the Investigative Committee for an interview in connection with the case on setting on fire the home entrance and the car of the head of an election headquarters of the ruling Civil Contract party candidate, a day before the June 9 mayoral elections in Abovyan city. But the PAP leader tore the summons notice from the investigator and did not come in for the interview.