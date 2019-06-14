Armenia Parliament Speaker receives German Bundestag Vice-President

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today the delegation led by Vice-President of the Bundestag of the Federal Republic of Germany Thomas Oppermann.
As reported the National Assembly, welcoming the guests to the National Assembly, the parliamentary speaker voiced hope that their current visit would bring a new sweep to the dynamically growing relations between the two countries.
The Speaker of the National Assembly expressed gratitude to Germany for its efforts for ratification of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and voiced hope that Germany will also play an active role in the implementation of the Agreement.
In this context, Mirzoyan touched upon the liberalization of the visa regime for citizens of Armenia to enter EU member states and stated that the time has come to take action.
Expressing gratitude for the cordial reception, Thomas Oppermann set aside three factors that condition Germany’s interest in the deepening of ties with Armenia, including the resolution that the German Bundestag adopted in 2016 in regard to the crimes perpetrated against the Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915, the velvet revolution that took place in Armenia and sparked positive reactions in Europe, and the visit of Chancellor Angela Merkel to Yerevan.
“We have great sympathy with Armenia and are willing to strengthen the bilateral ties,” the Vice-President of the German Bundestag said.
The Armenian parliamentary speaker presented the current and future reforms in various sectors. He also appreciated the adoption of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide by the German Bundestag and expressed Armenia’s willingness to continue making contributions to international security.
Informing that the delegation of the German Bundestag is on a regional visit, Thomas Oppermann stated that one of the goals of the delegation is to become familiar with the approaches of the parties to the resolution of the existing conflicts and promote the creation of an environment for peace and dialogue.