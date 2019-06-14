Melkonian Global Overture opens its office in Yerevan

Established in the United States two years ago, the Melkonian Global Overture has opened its office in Yerevan and will provide the opportunity to get to know the problems with education in Armenia better, identify and solve them on the spot, as well as deepen the relations with the Armenian Diaspora and the engagement of Diaspora Armenian youth in life in Armenia, enhance educational institutions and cross-cultural ties and more.
According to the organization’s co-founder Arsine Shirvanian, only people with a good education and high professionalism can contribute to the country’s advancement. The problems with education in the Armenian Diaspora vary. Preservation of the Armenian identity is the number one issue for young Diaspora Armenians, and what contributes to preservation of the Armenian identity more, if not thriving educational institutions and an innovative Armenian education system?
The organization is planning on holding a big conference to discuss these and other matters in Yerevan in October.