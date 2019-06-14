News
Dollar continues to decline in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.40/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.14 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 539.06 (down by AMD 1.21 ), that of one British pound totaled AMD 605.13 (down by AMD 1.18), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.43 (up by 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 227.56, AMD 20,547.37 and AMD 12,443.16, respectively.
