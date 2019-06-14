News
Ankara to take retaliatory steps if US imposes sanctions
Ankara to take retaliatory steps if US imposes sanctions
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Ankara "will take retaliatory steps" if the United States imposes sanctions on Turkey for buying Russian S-400 systems, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu.

The Turkish lira fell after the minister’s comments, dropping to a mark of 5.9075 against the dollar - a minimum in two weeks.

“If the United States takes any negative actions towards us, we will also take reciprocal steps,” Reuters reported quoting FM

Washington warned about the sanctions and exclusion of Turkey from the F-35 fighter program if it acquires the Russian S-400s. Cavusoglu said in an interview with Anadolu agency that it is impossible to cancel an order for S-400s.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
