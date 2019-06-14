Trump blames Iran for Gulf tanker attacks: They're a nation of terror

US President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox & Friends called Iran a “nation of terror” and accused Tehran of attacking oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman,
According to him, it was Iran that was behind the attacks.
“Iran did do it and you know they did it because you saw the boat,” he said, before pointing to video that showed an Iranian vessel removing an unexploded mine attached to a Japanese-owned oil tanker, the Kokuka Courageous.
Trump said the limpet mine had “Iran written all over it.”
"They're a nation of terror and they've changed a lot since I've been president, I can tell you."
As reported earlier, two oil tankers have been evacuated in the Gulf of Oman following reported attacks on the vessels, prompting international alarm and sending oil prices spiralling upwards.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US believes that Iran is responsible for attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the US is sending a missile destroyer to the Gulf of Oman in connection with an attack on tankers.