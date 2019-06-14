CIS countries follow exercises of Armenian army units in Yerevan

The participants of the session of the Coordinating Committee for Field Training adjunct to the Council of Ministers of Defense of the CIS, held yesterday in Yerevan, visited today Baghramyan Military School, reports the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.
The representatives of the Ministries of Defense (defense departments) of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan followed the exercises for combat readiness of the military servicemen of the subdivisions and peacekeeping brigade of the Armed Forces of Armenia. The special significance units of the Armed Forces enacted an exercise with combat shooting and presented the resources and conditions for trainings.