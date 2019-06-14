Armenia PM receives Vice-President of German Bundestag

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Vice-President of the German Bundestag Thomas Oppermann, reports the press service of the Government of Armenia.
The Prime Minister welcomed Oppermann’s visit to Armenia and stated that the visit serves as a good opportunity to continue the dialogue for future enhancement of Armenian-German relations. “Judicial and legal reforms are a priority for Armenia. It is necessary to have a judiciary that enjoys the people’s trust in order to integrate the democratic changes in our country,” the Prime Minister said, adding that Armenia is closely working with the European Union and the Council of Europe for that.
According to the Vice-President of the German Bundestag, the events that took place in Armenia sparked great interest among Europeans. “The Germans hope Armenia achieves success. We want to see Armenia as a progressive country and will do everything to support Armenia. The Armenian government is on the right path for judicial and legal reforms,” Thomas Oppermann said.
Nikol Pashinyan added that Germany has a special place in the hearts of all Armenians following the adoption of the Armenian Genocide resolution by the German Bundestag in 2016.
During the meeting, the interlocutors also touched upon the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Pashinyan and Oppermann attached importance to the peaceful settlement of the conflict and the maintenance of the ceasefire regime, considering the recent tension on the borders inadmissible. The head of government underscored the importance of the implementation of the agreements on the creation of mechanisms for investigation into ceasefire violations at the summit in Vienna in 2016. Prime Minister Pashinyan viewed the full participation of all parties to the conflict in the negotiations as a major precondition for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.