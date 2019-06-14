Meeting with Armenia Nairit Factory CJSC creditors council members

Serzh Varag Siseryan, Head of the Office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, chaired today a discussion with members of the council of creditors of Nairit Factory CJSC. The focus of the discussion was on the problems that emerged after the factory declared bankruptcy and the possible solutions to those problems.
During the discussion, upon the recommendation of the head of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, an agreement was reached to develop criteria to make the factory attractive for potential investors and specify the possible mechanisms for maintenance of the factory. The manager’s information according to which the major precondition for holding the auction is the presence of a business proposal for re-exploitation of the factory was taken note of.