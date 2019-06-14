Armenia deputy defense minister participates in Requiem Service for soldier

Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Gabriel Balayan participated in the Requiem Service for military serviceman Artyom Khachatryan.
This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.
On June 13 at around 17:05, military serviceman Artyom Khachatryan (born in 1999) was fatally wounded in fire by Azerbaijani side at a military outpost of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) in the northern direction of the line of contact.